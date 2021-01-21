Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ETH opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $596.26 million, a PE ratio of 158.67 and a beta of 1.23. Ethan Allen Interiors has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETH. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

