Ether Zero (ETZ) 1-Day Volume Tops $16,837.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $166,610.72 and approximately $16,837.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,180.47 or 0.03716411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00022503 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 127.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,142,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,113,025 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

