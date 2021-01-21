Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 104.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Meta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $329.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00521475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.58 or 0.03801333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

