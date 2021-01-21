EtherGem Reaches Market Capitalization of $379,968.26 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 21st. EtherGem has a market cap of $379,968.26 and approximately $44,671.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00061207 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.00536914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00041693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,248.28 or 0.03833983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016367 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

