Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $8,632,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,974. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.46. 100,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.32 and a 200-day moving average of $139.40. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $225.74.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

