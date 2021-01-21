EUNO (EUNO) Market Capitalization Hits $4.74 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 26.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $705.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 50.1% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.62 or 0.00573193 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000136 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,097,553,077 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.