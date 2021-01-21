Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ) were down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). Approximately 70,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 435,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.97.

About Europa Metals Limited (EUZ.L) (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Castilla y LeÃ³n, north west Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018.

