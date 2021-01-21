Evedo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $535,701.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0661 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a total market cap of $936,903.91 and $535,701.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.26 or 0.00517798 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00039639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,142.58 or 0.03738239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016817 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo (EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

