Evercore ISI Boosts Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $355.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $267.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $761.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,241,731 shares of company stock worth $338,330,292 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

