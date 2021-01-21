Everex Market Cap Reaches $6.44 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everex has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $365,111.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everex has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00062043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00568841 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.73 or 0.03893357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

