Everi (EVRI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Everi (NYSE: EVRI):

1/20/2021 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

1/19/2021 – Everi had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/14/2021 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $19.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

12/21/2020 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

12/17/2020 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

12/9/2020 – Everi is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $12.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/3/2020 – Everi was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

12/3/2020 – Everi had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2020 – Everi was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Get Everi Holdings Inc alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. Analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,463 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.