Everipedia Market Capitalization Reaches $35.60 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $35.60 million and approximately $5.86 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everipedia token can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,329,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,950,617,739 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

