EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo Sells 12,955 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $496,824.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,679.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

