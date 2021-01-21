EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo Sells 12,955 Shares

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $496,824.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,679.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,413. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.14.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
