EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.59. EVERTEC posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other EVERTEC news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,504.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Vizcarrondo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,492.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,280 shares of company stock worth $5,437,198. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $5,842,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,913,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $42.35.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

