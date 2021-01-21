EveryCoin (EVY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.65 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 372.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded 758.1% higher against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $13.27 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.78 or 0.00529900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00039774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.29 or 0.03773261 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017080 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

