Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG) Shares Gap Up to $10.60

Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $11.05. Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 3,368,713 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.08. The company has a market capitalization of £15.36 million and a PE ratio of -5.04.

About Evgen Pharma plc (EVG.L) (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

