Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Up 7.8%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 1,896,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,213,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.
About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)
Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.
