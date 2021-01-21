Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Up 7.8%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s share price was up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 1,896,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,213,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $160.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,604 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

