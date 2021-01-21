Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Major Shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners Sells 30,000 Shares

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 30,000 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Hunt Holdings Limited Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 21st, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 50,000 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $800,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 7,394 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $118,525.82.

On Friday, January 8th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 15,186 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $244,039.02.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 150 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 6,752 shares of Exagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $108,302.08.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 64,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,037. Exagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $202.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Exagen by 115.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Exagen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

