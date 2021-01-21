Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.28. 720,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 494,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.32.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 52,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.
About Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)
Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.
