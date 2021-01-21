Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Trading 6.5% Higher

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.28. 720,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 494,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exantas Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.79. The company has a current ratio of 251.90, a quick ratio of 251.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Exantas Capital had a negative net margin of 347.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exantas Capital Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 38.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exantas Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 321,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exantas Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 52,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

About Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN)

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

