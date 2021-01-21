Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 33,358 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Codexis worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,365,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth about $556,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Codexis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

CDXS opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDXS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

