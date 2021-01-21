Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $77.07.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $6,016,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,676,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,052,609.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSTK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

