Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.05% of CareDx worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in CareDx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 77,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

In other CareDx news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 32,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $1,568,438.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,321.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,872,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.82 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $99.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. CareDx’s revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $62.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

