Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

URG opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.27% and a negative net margin of 32.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on URG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

