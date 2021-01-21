Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of TrueBlue worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,634,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 202,673.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 379,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 360.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 230,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

TBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

TrueBlue stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $703.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $474.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.92 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Colleen B. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,568.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

