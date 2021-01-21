Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 92.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 98,047 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1,872.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.48.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $99,080,619.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $14,283,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,153,436.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,193. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC upgraded NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

