Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.66.

Shares of BIDU opened at $260.90 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.17 and a 200-day moving average of $145.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

