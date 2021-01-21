Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 16,883 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 117.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of TCMD opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -115.64, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; EntrÃ© System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and ACTitouch system, a medical device for the treatment of venous leg ulcers chronic venous insufficiency patients.

