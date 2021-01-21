Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 20,536 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 262.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,482 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,479 shares of company stock worth $189,161 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

