Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 3,791 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 114.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 85.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 43.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 143.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 666.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.