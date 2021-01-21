Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,397 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $56,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,228,608,000 after purchasing an additional 334,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $190.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 209.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $1,658,686.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,186.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.