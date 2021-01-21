Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $32.93.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.70%.

