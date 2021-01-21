Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 174.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

