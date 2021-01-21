Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.07% of BioTelemetry worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 25,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 179,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $1,005,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.86.

BEAT stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.81, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BioTelemetry, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

