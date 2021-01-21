Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 53.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Align Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 4,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $563.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.00.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $564.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $533.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $579.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.83, for a total value of $7,252,525.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zelko Relic sold 22,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total value of $11,008,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,557,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

