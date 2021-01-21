Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,210 shares of company stock worth $14,520,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $150.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $152.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

