Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,427,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,895,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 32,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,880.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,759.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,620.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,899.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 target price (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,826.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.