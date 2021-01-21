Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 115.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $20,689,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of CONMED by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $28,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $590,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth $1,097,000.

CNMD stock opened at $119.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,989.00, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $120.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.29.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.91 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,375.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $1,425,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,258 shares of company stock valued at $5,012,209 in the last quarter. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

