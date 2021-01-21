Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in NovoCure by 13.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in NovoCure by 31.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 7,771.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NovoCure by 53.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,938 shares of company stock valued at $44,561,866. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

NVCR opened at $172.38 on Thursday. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 907.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day moving average is $115.50.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

