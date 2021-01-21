Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 106.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,365,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,266,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 239,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,095 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,439.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,602,390. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Penumbra from $265.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $292.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Shares of PEN opened at $242.79 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of -899.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

