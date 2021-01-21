Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Shopify by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after acquiring an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 960.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after acquiring an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in Shopify by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 5,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Shopify by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,617,000 after acquiring an additional 96,203 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify stock opened at $1,200.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 764.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,142.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,035.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.