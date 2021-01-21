Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 108.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Hologic by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.12.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $81.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.