Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 11,711 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Employers worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Employers by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after purchasing an additional 215,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Employers by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Employers by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Employers by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $44.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, Director James R. Kroner acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at $498,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,774 shares of company stock valued at $308,307. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

