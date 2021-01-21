Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 11,841 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,841 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Materialise were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,042,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Materialise during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Materialise by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -876.38 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Materialise NV has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise NV will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

MTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

