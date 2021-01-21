Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,889 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NanoString Technologies worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.10. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.13 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $108,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares in the company, valued at $246,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $286,222.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $286,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,343 shares of company stock worth $1,374,751. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.