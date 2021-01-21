Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2,178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED opened at $65.36 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $68.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.