Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Universal worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 641,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,880,000 after acquiring an additional 121,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,740 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal alerts:

Shares of UVV opened at $51.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.69. Universal Co. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $377.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.