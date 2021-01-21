Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $1,467,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 104.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI stock opened at $1,984.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,684.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,303.32. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,991.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $98.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12,401.35 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Santander raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,460.61.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

