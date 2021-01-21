Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,123 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Safehold by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Safehold by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.81 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAFE. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Safehold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.