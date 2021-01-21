Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 4,709 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VICI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 89.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

