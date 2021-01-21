Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $354,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,651 shares of company stock worth $23,242,969 over the last 90 days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.16.

Shares of FATE opened at $109.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The company had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

